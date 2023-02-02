Sports

Bayern reach DFB-Pokal quarters after mauling Mainz: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 02, 2023, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Bayern clocked 21 attempts with nine shots on target (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich had a superb performance against Mainz, beating them 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal round of 16. Maxim Choupo-Moting, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Alphonso Davies netted for the Bavarians. Joao Cancelo, who joined Bayern on loan from Manchester City, made an impact, providing an assist for Choupo-Moting. Alexander Hack was sent off for Mainz for a lunge on Musiala. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Choupo-Moting converted Cancelo's cross at the far post. Musiala then produced a crisp strike to make it 2-0. Choupo-Moting then turned provider for Sane, who made it 3-0 before half-time. Joshua Kimmich was allowed a lot of space inside the box and his cross found Davies. Hack then received a second yellow card for a challenge to be sent off.

Here we present the match stats

Bayern clocked 21 attempts with nine shots on target. Mainz had 11 shots with one on target. Bayern dominated the ball possession(69%) and had an 83% pass accuracy. Bayern earned six corners as well.

Key numbers for the Bayern players

Choupo-Moting has maintained his scoring form this season, racing to 13 goals in all competitions. He also has 4 assists under his belt. Sane scored his 12th goal for Bayern in all competitions this season. He has five assists as well. Thomas Muller provided his 7th assist in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Musiala scored his 13th goal this season. He has 7 assists.

Muller scripts this records

As per Opta, Muller has won a match in the DFB-Pokal for the 53rd time in his career. It's now the outright most match wins of any player in the competition's history. Muller made his 63rd appearance for Bayern in the DFB-Pokal, equaling Sepp Maier.