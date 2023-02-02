Sports

Ravindra Jadeja cleared to join India's Test squad: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 02, 2023, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Jadeja will join the rest of the squad in Nagpur

In a major development, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has cleared Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to participate in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. According to a Cricbuzz report, Jadeja will join the rest of the squad in Nagpur, having claimed full fitness. The team will have a short camp for the Test and the series. Here are further details.

Jadeja returned at the Ranji Trophy

Jadeja returned to action last week in the Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu. He led Saurashtra in his comeback match. Jadeja was included in Saurashtra's line-up after he recovered from his knee injury. Jadeja took seven wickets for just 53 runs in 17.1 overs during the first innings. He bowled three maiden overs and recorded an economy rate of 3.10.

Jadeja last featured in T20 Asia Cup 2022

The Ranji Trophy match marked Jadeja's return to action after over four months. He has been named in India's squad for the Test series versus Australia in February-March. He last featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in August-September. Jadeja got ruled out midway through the tournament and underwent surgery in his right knee. His inclusion in India's Test squad was subject to fitness.

Jadeja's numbers in Tests

Jadeja has been stellar in the longest format since his Test debut in 2012. In 60 Tests, the southpaw has mustered 2,523 runs alongside scalping 242 wickets. He particularly enjoys playing against Australia. The left-arm spinner has scalped 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against the Aussies at 18.85 (3 five-fers). The tally also includes 387 runs at 29.76 (4 fifties).

Border-Gavaskar series: Stakes are high

The four-match Border-Gavaskar series will get underway on February 9. Stakes are incredibly high as both Australia and India are seeking a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. Although the Aussies are all but through, they would need at least a draw to qualify without depending on other results. India require at least a 2-0 win for the same.