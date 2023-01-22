Sports

Ravindra Jadeja to play in Ranji Trophy: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 22, 2023, 03:55 pm 3 min read

Jadeja last featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is gearing up to feature in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Tamil Nadu. The encounter, which gets underway on January 24, will be played in Chennai. It will mark Jadeja's return to the 22 yards after over four months. Notably, the 34-year-old has been asked to prove his fitness in the game. Here are his First-Class stats.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja has been named in India's squad for the home Test series versus Australia in February-March.

He last featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in August-September.

He got ruled out midway through the tournament and subsequently underwent surgery in his right knee.

Jadeja's inclusion in India's Test squad is subject to fitness. He, hence, has been asked to play the Ranji game.

Stakes are incredibly high in the series

The four-match Test series will get underway on February 9. Stakes are incredibly high as both Australia and India are seeking a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. Though the Aussies are all but through, they would need at least a draw to qualify without depending on other results. India require at least a 2-0 win for the same.

How has Jadeja fared in Tests?

Jadeja has been stellar in the longest format since his Test debut in 2012. In 60 Tests, the southpaw has mustered 2,523 runs alongside scalping 242 wickets. He particularly enjoys playing against Australia. The left-arm spinner has scalped 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against the Aussies at 18.85 (3 fifers). The tally also includes 387 runs at 29.76 (4 fifties).

Only Indian with three FC triple-tons

Though Jadeja is seen as a bowling all-rounder in Tests, his batting record in red-ball cricket is incredible. He currently owns 6,579 runs in 114 matches at 46.65. The tally includes 12 tons and 43 half-centuries. Notably, he is the only Indian to date to have smashed three triple-centuries in First-Class cricket. All of his three triple-tons have been recorded in Ranji Trophy.

A look at his bowling numbers

Jadeja's bowling numbers aren't ordinary either. He has so far scalped 453 wickets in the format at 24.33. The tally includes 28 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls in a match. 7/31 read his best figures in the format. He, hence, belongs to the elite list of Indian all-rounders with over 6,500 runs and 450 wickets in FC cricket.

His other milestones in Tests

Jadeja is the fastest left-arm bowler to have claimed 200 Test wickets, having taken 44 games to get the mark. He is the fifth-fastest all-rounder to get the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. He got the feat in 53 matches. His batting average of 36.56 is the fifth-highest among all-rounders with at least 200 wickets in the format.