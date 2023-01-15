Sports

3rd ODI: Kohli's century pilots India to 390/5 versus SL

3rd ODI: Kohli's century pilots India to 390/5 versus SL

Written by V Shashank Jan 15, 2023, 05:30 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI hundred (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli shone with a record-breaking hundred as India racked up 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI. Opting to bat, India had a stellar opening stand. Post Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Shubman Gill took over the game to notch his second ODI ton (116). Later, Shreyas Iyer (38) added 108 runs with Kohli to post a mammoth total. Here's more.

India reap rewards in the powerplay

Gill and Rohit have looked like a perfect pairing up top. Interestingly, India played out a maiden to start the innings, followed by scoring five runs in total in the next two overs combined. Gill upped the tempo, striking four consecutive boundaries to plunder 23 runs off the sixth over. It was another dominant show by India as they tallied 75/0 in the powerplay.

Rohit throws away a stellar start

Rohit took his time before freeing his arms. He clobbered two back-to-back sixes and a four off Kasun Rajitha to conclude the Powerplay. The Mumbaikar threw his wicket on a length ball by Chamika Karunaratne, scoring a 49-ball 42 (4s: 2, 6s: 3). Rohit now has 9,596 ODI runs at an average of 48.71. Notably, he surpassed AB de Villiers' run-tally in ODIs.

A blistering ton for Gill

With the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year, Gill is leaving no stone unturned in cementing his name as India's opener. The right-hander bashed a 97-ball 116, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. Gill clocked his second ODI hundred. He now has 894 runs in 18 matches, averaging a phenomenal 59.60. Notably, Gill had scored a crisp 70 in the series opener.

Gill attains this feat

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Gill (894) now has the most runs by an Indian within the first 20 ODI innings. He has surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli (847), Navjot Sidhu (822), Shreyas Iyer (813), and Shikhar Dhawan (783).

Gill-Kohli keeps the Lankans at bay

Gill and Kohli stitched a mammoth 131-run stand for the second wicket. The pair guided India from 95/1 to 226/2, with the former departing in the 34th over. As per ESPNcricinfo, it was Gill's maiden 100-plus run partnership alongside Kohli in ODI cricket. Notably, Gill had fetched a 143-run opening stand with Rohit in the first ODI in Guwahati.

Wanindu inks an unwanted record

Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga failed to pick a single wicket across three ODIs. It's the first time that he has remained wicket-less in a bilateral ODI series since his debut in 2017. His figures read 0/67, 0/28, and 0/54.

Kohli slams a record-breaking hundred

2023 looks like the year of Kohli. He scored his second hundred in the series and third in his last four ODIs. Kohli paced his innings well as he clocked his 46th ODI ton and 74th in international cricket. The run machine ended up amassing a 110-ball 166* (4s: 13, 6s: 8), with a four off the last delivery.