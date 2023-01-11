Sports

Kane Williamson hammers his 41st ODI half-century: Key stats

Kane Williamson hammers his 41st ODI half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 11, 2023, 07:50 pm 1 min read

Williamson slammed 85 off 100 balls (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson continues his exploits in international cricket. The right-handed batter slammed his 41st half-century in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. He smashed 85 off 100 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours. Williamson also shared a 181-run stand with opener Devon Conway for the second wicket. Here are the key stats.

Williamson got dismissed in the 35th over

Williamson came to the middle in the first over itself after Finn Allen departed. The former, along with Conway, took the Black Caps past the 180-run mark. Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham got dismissed in quick succession thereafter. Williamson too succumbed in the 35th over to Mohammad Nawaz. New Zealand, who were cruising at 183/1 at one stage, perished on 261.

Williamson races to 6,500 ODI runs

Williamson raced to 6,500 runs in the format during the match. He now owns 6,501 runs from 160 matches at an average of 47.80. The tally includes 13 centuries and 41 fifties. Williamson is the fifth-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in ODI cricket after Ross Taylor (8,607), Stephen Fleming (8,037), Martin Guptill (7,346), and Nathan Astle (7,090).