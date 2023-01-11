Sports

Chelsea complete loan signing of Joao Felix: Decoding his stats

Premier League side Chelsea have completed the loan signing of Joao Felix until June 2023 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Premier League side Chelsea have completed the loan signing of Joao Felix until June 2023. Chelsea will pay a loan fee of around £9.7m and also cover the player's wages. Felix was highly appreciated by the Blues and they will hope he solves the issues in attack. Meanwhile, Felix extended his stay at Atletico till 2027 before signing for Chelsea. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Felix saw his relationship break down with Atletico manager Diego Simeone and it was always likely a departure was on the cards.

Atletico can breathe for the next six months, getting a player off the wage books. For Chelsea, this is an expensive loan deal but they also get a star young player who will be hungry to showcase his worth.

Felix's numbers at Atletico

Felix managed just five goals and three assists for Atletico in the 2022-23 season, having featured in 20 games. In 2021-22, Felix scored 11 goals in all competitions, besides making five assists. In 2020-21, he scored 10 goals and contributed five assists. In 2019-20, he scored nine times and made three assists. Overall, he has 35 goals and 16 assists for Atletico.

Felix had a defining debut season with Benfica

Felix made his senior team debut in the 2018-19 season with Portuguese side Benfica. He hammered 20 goals in 43 games and made 8 assists. Before that, he scored seven times in 30 appearances for Benfica B. In 2019, Felix sealed a £112.9m move to Atletico, becoming the fourth most expensive player of all time.

Breaking down Felix's La Liga 2022-23 season in numbers

Felix managed four goals and 3 assists in La Liga 2022-23 before joining Chelsea. As per Opta, three of his four goals came from inside the box. Felix made 18 ball recoveries and clocked 19 shots. 12 of his shots were on target. Felix created 10 chances and completed 167 out of 216 attempted passes. He had a pass accuracy of 77.31%.

Felix after signing for Chelsea

"Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge," Felix said on the Chelsea website.