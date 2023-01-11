Sports

Devon Conway slams his second ODI century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 11, 2023, 05:22 pm 1 min read

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has slammed his second century in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. Conway, who recorded a golden duck in the series opener, has bounced back in style. Notably, he was New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. Here are the key stats.

A brisk knock by Conway

Conway brought up his second ODI ton off 89 balls. He reached the mark in the 29th over where he smashed three fours off Usama Mir. The New Zealand opener took a double to race to his century. However, Naseem Shah cleaned him up in the next over (101). Conway shared a 181-run stand with Kane Williamson after NZ lost Finn Allen early.

Most international runs for NZ in 2022

It is worth noting that Conway emerged as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. He smashed 1,417 runs from 32 internationals at an average of 44.28. The tally included two tons. Daryl Mitchell finished as his closest rival with 1,338 runs.