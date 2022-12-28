Sports

ICC announces nominees for Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Details

ICC announces nominees for Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 28, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Arshdeep Singh picked 33 T20I wickets in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the 2022 Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, and New Zealand batter Finn Allen are competing for the honor. These players have burst onto the scenes with some magnificent performances and are backed to go a long way. Here's more.

Marco Jansen has been sensational in Tests

Jansen, who's currently featuring in the ongoing second Test versus Australia, has been sensational in the Test arena. At the time of writing, the fast bowler has picked 36 wickets in eight Tests this year at 19.02. He also owns 229 runs in Tests in 2022. Meanwhile, the young all-rounder has also picked up three wickets in four white-ball games.

Magnificent debut year for Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh made his international debut in July and didn't take long in stamping his authority. He has emerged as a vital part of India's T20I team with some magnificent performances in the format. The left-arm pacer has so far scalped 33 wickets in 21 T20Is at an economy of 8.17. His brilliance in the end overs has particularly garnered a lot of attention.

Finn Allen's rise to the prominence

Such was Finn Allen's impact in international cricket this year that even Martin Guptill was pushed back in the pecking order. The NZ sensation scored 411 runs in 19 T20Is at a strike rate of 155.09. (50: 1, 100: 1). In ODIs, he smothered 387 runs in 11 outings at 38.70, striking at 94.39. The 23-year-old seems a vital part of NZ's plans.

Ibrahim Zadran made his bat talk

It was a breakthrough year for Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who played one impressive knock after another. With 431 runs in seven games, he finished 2022 as Afghanistan's second-highest run-getter in ODIs (SR: 88.31). In T20Is, the youngster smothered 367 runs in 13 outings at 36.7, striking at 109.55. No other Afghanistan batter smashed as many T20I runs this year.