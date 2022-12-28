Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United and Chelsea win: Key stats

Manchester United beat Forest 3-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United and Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes as they resumed the Premier League season with comfortable wins. Kai Havertz shined for Chelsea as they returned to winning ways, losing three on the bounce before the FIFA World Cup 2022 break. Casemiro's sturdy display helped United overcome Nottingham Forest 3-0 in a game where Marcus Rashford excelled. Here are the key stats.

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0

Havertz slid in an effort at the back post from Raheem Sterling's low cross for the opener versus Bournemouth. Chelsea dominated the scenes as Mason Mount curled in a superb effort into the bottom right corner from Havertz's assist in the 24th minute. Chelsea maintained their structure thereafter and saw the game out.

Havertz shines for Chelsea

Havertz got a goal and assist, taking his tally to 16 and 7 overall in the Premier League. He has four goals and an assist in the PL 2022-23 season. Overall, he has 28 goals for the Blues in 113 appearances across competitions. Mount clocked his 28th goal for Chelsea in all competitions. Making his 333rd PL appearance, Sterling registered his 58th assist.

Man United tame Forest 3-0

Manchester United moved within a point of the top four with a solid win over Forest. Rashford opened the scoring after 19 minutes, being picked out by Christian Eriksen in a pre-planned corner routine. The Englishman turned provider for Anthony Martial three minutes later, cutting in from the left wing. Forest keeper Wayne Hennessey denied Antony, Martial, and Rashford before substitute Fred scored.

Key stats registered in the match

United had 66% of the ball and clocked 18 attempts, managing 8 on target. Forest clocked three shots on target from eight attempts. Both sides earned nine corners each.

Rashford inks these numbers

As per William Hill, Rashford is now of the six Premier League players to have scored 10+ goals across all competitions this season. Rashford has taken his goals tally to 64 in the Premier League. He has 35 assists. In the ongoing PL season, he has five goals and 3 assists. Overall, Rashford has scored 103 goals in 324 games for United.

Martial maintains his scoring touch

Martial has raced to 84 goals in 278 appearances for United. In the 2022-23 season, he has scored five goals in nine games. In the Premier League, he has amassed 59 goals in 181 appearances.

Casemiro delivers for his side

As per Squawka, Casemiro made 104 touches, winning 100% aerial duels. He clocked 28 final ⅓ passes and 13 passes into final 3rd. He won 7 duels, 5 tackles, besides making 3 clearances and creating 3 chances. He had 2 interceptions and an assist.

Key records in the United vs Forest match

As per Opta, Casemiro's assist for Fred was the first time that two Brazilian players have combined for a Manchester United goal in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest have failed to score in each of their last six away league games, recording their longest run without a league goal on the road since November 1970 (7 games).