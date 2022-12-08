Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, England vs France: Statistical preview

Written by V Shashank Dec 08, 2022, 11:54 am 3 min read

England have been unbeaten in FIFA World Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Reigning champions France will lock horns with England in the last quarter-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 11 (12:30 AM IST). Two-time winners France downed Poland 3-1 to book a berth in the last eight. Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate's England floored Senegal 3-0 to continue their unbeaten run in the 2022 WC. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

England have a 17-9 win-loss record against France in all competitions to date (D5). Both sides last met in a friendly in 2017, with France clinching a 3-2 win to foil Harry Kane's brace. England have a 2-0 win-loss record in WC over France. Their last meet in a World Cup was in the group stage in 1982. England triumphed with a 3-1 scoreline.

England’s journey in the 2022 WC so far

England were seated in Group B comprising the USA, Iran, and arch-nemesis Wales. England annihilated Iran 6-2 before facing a goalless draw against the USA. Marcus Rashford struck a brace as England overpowered Wales 3-0 to finish atop the table. In R16, Jordan Henderson opened England's account, while Kane added the second in the added time. England converted the third after half-time to reach quarters.

10th quarter-final appearance for England

England have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the 10th time. They progressed to quarter-finals twice each under Walter Winterbottom (1954 and 1962), Alf Ramsey (1966 and 1970), Bobby Robson (1986 and 1990), Sven-Goran Eriksson (2002 and 2006), and Southgate (2018 and 2022). Notably, England won the coveted World Cup title under Ramsey in 1966.

England players seek these records

Kane has netted seven goals in WC. He can equal Argentina legend Diego Maradona (8). He is three short of equaling Gary Linekar (10), who is England's all-time scorer in WC. Both Rashford and Bukayo Saka have scored three goals each, all in the 2022 edition. They are one short of becoming the joint fourth-highest goal-scorer for England alongside Bobby Charlton and Michael Owen.

A look at heavyweights France’s run in 2022 WC

France were seated in Group D alongside Australia, Tunisia, and Denmark. They overcame Australia 4-1 before handing a 2-1 defeat to Denmark. France then suffered a shocking 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their final Group D fixture. Regardless, they finished on top of their group. Coming to R16, the 2018 winners stamped a 3-1 win over Poland to proceed to the quarters.

Interesting numbers scripted by France

France have only lost one of their seven games in the WC knockout stages under Didier Deschamps. Their only defeat came in 2014 to eventual winners Germany (0-1 in the quarter-final). Notably, France have won each of their last five games in the WC knockout stage since that defeat. Besides, France have won the tournament twice (1998 and 2018).

Giroud becomes France’s record scorer in international football

Olivier Giroud is having a tournament to remember. He is France's second-highest goal-scorer in the 2022 WC, with three goals in as many appearances. He scored a brace in their opening fixture against Australia. Against Poland, the 36-year-old striker put France 1-0 up before half-time. With that, Giroud became France's all-time scorer in international football. He now has 52 goals in 117 appearances.

Giroud, Mbappe on the cusp of history

Giroud has scored four goals for France in the WC. He needs one goal to equal former WC winners Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini. Meanwhile, Giroud needs two goals to level Henry's tally in the tournament (6). Kylian Mbappe has fetched nine goals in the WC. The Paris Saint-Germain star needs one more to equal Germany's Thomas Muller, England's Lineker, and Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta.