FIFA World Cup, Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 27, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Costa Rica had their first shot on target at the 81st-minute mark (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Keysher Fuller scored the only goal as Costa Rica prevailed against Japan in a Group E encounter of the FIFA World Cup. After a lackluster display by both sides early on, Japan sprung to action with two close chances after half-time. Costa Rica were undeterred and scored in the 81st minute in what was their first shot on target at the WC. Here's more.

Contrasting records for Japan, Costa Rica

This is Japan's first defeat to Costa Rica across five appearances in all competitions (W3 D1). The Blue Samurai had netted exactly three goals in all three victories in those encounters. Costa Rica registered their second win over an Asian nation in FIFA World Cup, having beaten China 2-0 in the 2002 edition.

Unique feat for Costa Rica

As per Squawka, it took Costa Rica 171 minutes to have their first shot on target at the 2022 World Cup. Also, Costa Rica have become the first side to concede seven goals in a game (vs Spain) and then win their next match at the WC since Paraguay in 1958 (lost 3-7 to France, won 3-2 against Scotland).

A look at key stats and standings

Japan enjoyed 57% ball possession and took 13 shots with three on target. Costa Rica attempted four shots with one on target. Japan (87%) were more accurate with their passes than Costa Rica (80%). Japan (W1 L1) are seated second in Group E standings, ranking behind Spain, who have a goal difference of +7. Costa Rica (W1 L1) and Germany (L1) trail them.

How did the match pan out?

Both sides didn't have anything substantial on offer in the first half. The tempo changed three minutes after the break, with Japan being denied two close chances by Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Japan struggled to create any chance until the 88th-minute mark when Daichi Kamada failed to slot home. Minutes prior, Fuller converted on Costa Rica's only shot at the goal.

Interesting records from the match

Japan conceded 12 fouls, the most by any side in the first half of the 2022 World Cup. This was the first WC match in 2022 that failed to see a single shot on target from either side at half-time.