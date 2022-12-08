Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, Netherlands vs Argentina: Statistical preview

Written by V Shashank Dec 08, 2022, 11:55 am 3 min read

Lionel Messi scored a goal in his 1,000th career appearance versus Australia (Source: Twitter/@Argentina)

Two-time winners Argentina will be up against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 10 (12:30 AM IST). Netherlands torched the USA 3-1 to advance into the last eight. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi starred in his 1,000th career appearance as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in R16. Ahead of the coveted meet, we look at the statistical preview.=

A look at their head-to-head record (World Cup)

Both sides have won two games each in five match-ups to date in FIFA World Cup (D1). They first met at the group stage in 1974, with the Orange winning by a 4-0 margin. Argentina took revenge on their home soil in 1978, clinching a 3-1 win in the final. Argentina won on penalties (4-2) in their last meet in the 2014 WC semi-final.

Netherlands have been unbeaten in 2022 WC

The Oranje shared Group A, alongside Ecuador, Senegal, and hosts Qatar. After a commanding 2-0 win over Senegal, Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador. Louis van Gaal's men then routed Qatar 2-0 to finish atop Group A standings. Coming to R16, Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries made two assists and a goal, helping Netherlands outclass USA to reach quarters.

Netherlands' unbeaten streak continues

Netherlands have been unbeaten in their last 11 World Cup games (W8 D3). It's their longest-ever unbeaten run in the tournament. Notably, Netherlands have progressed from five of their last six round of 16 fixtures at the .

Can Netherlands win maiden World Cup crown?

Netherlands have finished as runners-up thrice in World Cup, besides claiming third place once and fourth place once. Netherlands finished runners-up in 1974, 1978, and 2010. Netherlands finished 3rd in 2014. In 1994, they reached the quarters. In 1998, they finished 4th, besides an R16 berth in 1990. In 1934 and 1938, Netherlands exited in the round of 16.

Gakpo, Depay seek these records

Forwards Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo have scored three goals each in the World Cup, equaling Johan Cruyff. Gakpo netted all three of his goals in the 2022 edition. The duo can break a tie with the football legend. Also, Depay and Gakpo need two more goals to become the joint-third-highest goal scorers for Netherlands in WC. They will equal Johan Neeskens.

Argentina are a force when in a flow

Argentina's 36-match unbeaten streak was snapped up with the 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their Group C fixture. Lionel Scaloni's men bounced back with a riveting 2-0 win over Mexico and later Poland to enter R16. In R16, Messi put Argentina 1-0 up in the first half versus Australia. Julian Alvarez doubled the tally post-half-time. Argentina conceded an own goal but got through.

Argentina failed to get past R16 in 2018

Argentina have advanced from five of their last six round-of-16 matches at the WC. The only exception during this run came in 2018 against eventual winners .

Argentina have won the World Cup on two occasions

Argentina have won two World Cup events to date (1978 and 1986) and are looking to claim a third honor for the first time in 36 years. Argentina have also been three-time runners-up (1930, 1990, and 2014). In terms of World Cup goals scored, Argentina (144) are ranked third and are behind Brazil and Germany. Argentina are participating in their 18th World Cup.

Messi can script history in quarter-finals

Messi has nine goals to his name in the World Cup, the second-most for Argentina. He can equal Gabriel Batistuta (10) to become the joint-highest goal scorer for Argentina in the tournament. Messi (6) can also break Diego Maradona's assist record (8) in the World Cup. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old will become the joint-second-most capped player in the WC, equaling Germany's Miroslav Klose (24).