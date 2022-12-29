Sports

1st Test: New Zealand declare; Pakistan trail by 97 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 29, 2022, 06:37 pm 3 min read

Kane Williamson slammed his fifth Test double-century (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand declared (612/9) on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Kiwis were powered by a historic double-century by star batter Kane Williamson. Ish Sodhi accompanied him with a 180-ball 65. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took five wickets for Pakistan. Meanwhile, the hosts finished on 77/2(31) at stumps, with Imam-ul-Haq and Nauman Ali returning unbeaten.

New Zealand declare on 612/9

New Zealand resumed the innings with their overnight score of 440/6. Williamson and Sodhi shared a century stand to take NZ past 550. Skipper Tim Southee declared the innings right after Williamson completed his double-ton (off 395 balls). New Zealand, who declared on 612/9 after playing 194.5 overs, took a 174-run. The hosts were bundled out for 438.

Most Test double-centuries by a NZ player

Williamson brought up his fifth Test double-century moments before tea. He now has the most Test double-tons by a New Zealand player, bettering the tally of Brendon McCullum (4). Williamson has equaled legends Graeme Smith, Joe Root, Rahul Dravid, and Alastair Cook in this regard. Among active cricketers, Williamson is only behind the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli (7).

Second consecutive Test double-ton against Pakistan

Williamson continues his exploits against Pakistan in Test cricket. The right-handed batter raced to his fifth Test ton against them (second consecutive double-century). His last 10 scores against Pakistan in the format read 200*, 238, 21, 129, 139, 89, 30, 28*, 37, and 63. Notably, Williamson is the only NZ player with over 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan.

Career-best Test score for Sodhi

Sodhi came at the crease when NZ were 436/6. He supported Williamson as the two built a solid stand. Sodhi struck 11 fours, having faced 180 deliveries. He has surpassed the 500-run mark in the format for New Zealand (513) at 23.32. His 65 is now a career-best score. It was also his second fifty versus Pakistan. He averages 29.37 against Pakistan.

A record partnership for NZ

The 159-run stand between Williamson and Sodhi is now the third-highest for the seventh wicket for New Zealand (Tests). This is also the best seventh-wicket stand for the Kiwis in Pakistan in the format.

Second Test fifer for Ahmed

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's bowling was one of the few positives for Pakistan in the first innings. He picked his second Test five-wicket haul as New Zealand declared. Ahmed bowled as many as 67.5 overs (eight maidens) and conceded 205 runs. His compatriot Nauman Ali took three wickets, while pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr finished with a solitary scalp.

A unique feat for Ahmed

As stated, Ahmed bowled a total of 67.5 overs in the first innings. Interestingly, Zulfiqar Babar is the only Pakistani to have bowled more overs in a Test innings in the last 20 years (72 against England in 2015).