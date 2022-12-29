Sports

Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan's T20I captain, replaces Mohammad Nabi

Rashid is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed the captain of Afghanistan's T20 side. The star spinner replaces veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down from the post following the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Rashid, 24, has led the Afghans in 16 internationals in the past. He will be at the helm when Afghanistan tour the UAE in February for three T20Is.

Why does this story matter?

Nabi resigned as Afghanistan's skipper after their defeat to Australia at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder took over the reins from Rashid ahead of the 2021 T20 WC.

Notably, the latter quit the role less than half an hour after the selectors named their squad for the 2021 edition without his consultation.

However, Rashid once again returns as captain.

Rashid is a massive name in Afghanistan cricket: ACB

"Rashid is a massive name in Afghanistan cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level," Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said in a statement. "Rashid has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before, and we are happy to have him as our skipper."

Why did Rashid step down as captain?

Rashid stepped down as Afghanistan's captain less than half an hour after the squad was announced for the 2021 T20 World Cup. He shared a post stating that the selection committee and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did not obtain his consent for the team. Notably, the T20 WC squad had several players who hadn't been in the scheme of things.

Afghanistan's campaign at the 2022 T20 WC

Afghanistan had an unfortunate run in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Seated in Group 1 - The Group of Death - the Nabi-led side suffered a five-wicket drubbing to England in their opening affair. Their matches against New Zealand and Ireland were abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan then tasted agonizing defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia by six wickets and four runs, respectively.

A look at his staggering numbers in T20 cricket

Rashid is the most prolific leg-spinner in T20s. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the format, having scalped 122 at an incredible average of 14.37. Rashid has also proved his mettle in franchise cricket. He has the second-most T20 wickets (491) after Dwayne Bravo (614). Under Rashid, Afghanistan have won four of seven T20Is. He has also led in seven ODIs and two Tests.