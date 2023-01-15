Sports

Virat Kohli smashes his 46th ODI century; becomes 5th-highest run-scorer

Kohli has become the fifth-highest run-getter in the format, having replaced Mahela Jayawardene (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Extending his purple patch, Virat Kohli recorded his 46th ODI ton in the third and final ODI of the series versus Sri Lanka. He has now also become the fifth-highest run-getter in the format, having replaced Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli, who scored 113 in the opener, also became the first batter to score 10 ODI tons versus a single team. Here are his stats.

A well-paced knock from Kohli

India were off to a flier after opting to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli arrived at number three with the scorecard reading 95/1. He added to SL's agony with a century stand (135 runs) alongside Shubman Gill for the second wicket. The latter also reached the three-figure mark. Kohli has also added another fifty-plus stand alongside an in-form Shreyas Iyer.

Fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs

Kohli has now displaced SL legend Jayawardene as the fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs. The latter finished his career with 12,650 runs in 448 games at 33.37. The former Indian skipper went past his tally in his 268th ODI appearance. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) are now ahead of Kohli in terms of ODI runs.

A look at his ODI numbers

Notably, Kohli averages over 57 in ODIs. No other batter with at least 5,000 runs in the format boasts a better average. Meanwhile, his strike rate reads 93.34. His tally of 46 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 65 half-centuries in ODI cricket. 183 reads his highest score in the format which was recorded versus Pakistan in 2012.

Sensational numbers versus Sri Lanka

As mentioned, Kohli now owns most ODI centuries against a particular team, 10 versus SL. During his knock, he also surpassed MS Dhoni in terms of runs in IND versus SL ODIs. While the latter finished his career with 2,383 runs vs SL, Kohli now owns over 2,400 runs in 50 games at 61.38 (11 fifties). Tendulkar (3,113) tops the scoring list.

Most tons in home ODIs

Kohli has now racked up most centuries in home ODIs, 21 in 104 games. He went past Tendulkar, who scored 20 such tons. Meanwhile, Kohli's tally of 74 international hundreds is also only second to Tendulkar (100).

How has the innings panned out?

India, who are 2-0 up in the series, are eyeing a clean sweep in the final game. They couldn't have asked for a better start as their top-three batters came to the party. Rohit Sharma contributed with 42 off 49 balls, Gill brought up his second ton in the format, scoring 116 off 97 balls. India are eyeing in excess of 375 runs.