Jasprit Bumrah to miss first half of Australia Test Series

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 10, 2023, 11:19 am 2 min read

Bumrah last played a competitive match in September 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the first half of the four-match home Test series against Australia. On Monday, he got ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the pacer complained of a stiff back. Now as per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer has been suggested three more weeks of rest. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Australia series gets underway on February 9 and stakes are incredibly high.

India need to clinch the series by at least a 2-0 margin to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final without depending upon other results.

With so much at stake, the Indian team management would want Bumrah to regain fitness.

However, the pacer is racing against time to get match ready.

Bumrah to miss at least two Tests

As Bumrah has been advised to stay away from bowling for at least three weeks, he would at least miss the first two Tests. The 28-year-old last played a competitive match in September 2022 following which he underwent rehabilitation at the NCA. He was a late inclusion in India's squad for SL ODIs. However, on the eve of the opener, he got ruled out.

How Bumrah has fared in Tests

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in January 2018, has been a force to reckon with in the format. He has so far scalped 128 wickets in 30 games at 21.99. The tally includes as many as eight five-wicket hauls with his best innings figures reading 6/27. At home, he has played just four Tests, scalping 14 wickets.

BCCI's statement on Bumrah

"Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Will Bumrah's absence hurt India?

As Indian tracks are primarily known to favor spinners, Bumrah's absence might not hurt India a lot. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's key wicket-takers in home Tests for a decade. As far as the pace-bowling department is concerned, India have several other potent options in the form of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav.