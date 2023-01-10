Sports

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 10, 2023, 11:07 am 3 min read

Bale scored 106 goals for Real Madrid (Photo credit: twitter/@GarethBale11)

One of the finest football players from Wales, Gareth Bale has announced retirement from international and club football. The 33-year-old announced the same through an emotional social media post on Monday (January 9). Bale enjoyed an illustrious career as he tasted success in La Liga, the Champions League, and Club World Cup. Here we look at his major feats.

Here's what Bale said

"After careful and thoughtful consideration I announce my immediate retirement from the club and international football," wrote Bale. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have achieved my dream of playing the sport I love." He also thanked his family, clubs, coaches, and fans for supporting him throughout his journey. "I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career."

Time with Tottenham Hotspur

Though Bale started his professional career with Southampton in 2006, he rose to fame after joining Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in 2007. His career-best 2012-13 season saw him score 26 goals. He left the club in 2013 with a goal total of 55 in 203 games. Bale spent most of the 2020-21 season on loan with Spurs again, scoring 16 in 34 appearances.

Success at Real Madrid

Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 and quickly formed a potent force at the front with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. He scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 final versus Liverpool. Bale went on to win three La Liga and five Champions League with Real. He also won the Copa del Rey in 2013-14 and Spanish Super Cup in 2017.

Bale made 258 appearances for Real

Overall, Bale made 258 appearances for Real, scoring 106 times. In 176 La Liga games, he managed 81 goals. In 57 Champions League games, he scored 16 times. He ended his association with the club in June last year.

Brief stint with Los Angeles FC

After ending his association with Real Madrid in June last year, Bale had a brief stint with Los Angeles FC. He represented the club in 13 games and netted three goals. He also guided the side to the MLS Cup title.

Highest goal-scorer for Wales

With 111 appearances, Bale is the most-capped player of the Wales national football team. His tally of 41 goals for the country is also the highest. Bale's last Wales appearance resulted in a 3-0 loss to England at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on November 29. At 17, the striker also became Wales' youngest-ever goal-scorer on October 7, 2006.

A look at Bale's major accomplishments

Besides three La Liga trophies, Bale clinched as many as five Champions League titles at Real Madrid. He won three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups. He was twice adjudged the PFA Players' Player of the Year. In 2012-13, Bale was also named the Premier League Player of the Season. He also clinched the MLS Cup with Los Angeles FC.