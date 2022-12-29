Sports

Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 29, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Manchester City overcame Leeds United 3-1 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Erling Haaland continued his brilliance in the Premier League 2022-23 season, scripting history in the match versus Leeds United. Haaland scored a brace in the second half as Manchester City tamed Leeds 3-1 to move second. Haaland has now become the fastest to 20 Premier League goals ever. Besides, he also slammed several other records. We decode the same.

Haaland sets a new PL record

As per Opta, Haaland has become the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League, doing so in 14 appearances. He bettered the likes of Kevin Phillips (21), Andrew Cole (23), Ruud van Nistelrooy, Diego Costa, and Tony Yeboah (26 each). Notably, Haaland also reached 20 goals in the Champions League quicker than any other player (14 games).

Haaland joins an elite list in the Premier League

As per William Hill, Haaland is now the sixth overseas player to have scored 20+ goals in their debut Premier League season. He joined the likes of Fernando Torres (24 in 2007-08), Ruud van Nistelrooy (23 in 2001-02), Sergio Aguero (23 in 2011-12), Julian Klinsmann (20 in 1994-95), and Diego Costa (20 in 2014-15).

Haaland's performance in PL 2022-23

Haaland is averaging 1.43 goals this season in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Out of his 20 goals, three have been penalties. He has clocked 60 shots with 33 of them being on target. Haaland has smashed the post on two occasions. Haaland has also created three assists, besides eight big chances as well.

Another massive record for Haaland

As per Opta, Haaland has scored 26 goals in 20 appearances under manager Pep Guardiola; this is the quickest that any player has reached 25 goals under Guardiola with top-flight clubs. Haaland broke Lionel Messi's record of 28 games.