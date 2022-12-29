Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Man City tame Leeds 3-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 29, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

Manchester City overcame Leeds United 3-1 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City overcame Leeds United 3-1 to resume their Premier League 2022-23 season in style following the World Cup break. A brace from record-breaking Erling Haaland and Rodri's opener handed City all three points. Leeds, who were 3-0 down, pulled one back via Pascal Struijk. City are placed second, five points behind league leaders Arsenal. We decode the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

City started on the front foot and bossed the show but Leeds were resolute and frustrated the visitors. Rodri handed City the lead just before half-time. In the second half, Jack Grealish turned provider with two sublime assists for the goal-threat Haaland. Leeds pulled one back before Joe Gelhardt missed a chance. City had 26 attempts, including nine on target.

A look at the standings

Having played 15 games, City recorded their 11th win (D2 L2). Pep Guardiola's side has scored 43 goals, besides conceding 15. City have 35 points, going above Newcastle United (33). Leeds are 15th with 15 points.

Haaland shines once again

As per Opta, Haaland has become the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League, doing so in 14 appearances. He bettered the likes of Kevin Phillips (21), Andrew Cole (23), Ruud van Nistelrooy, Diego Costa, and Tony Yeboah (26 each). Haaland has been directly involved in 100 goals in 81 appearances across the PL and Bundesliga (82 goals, 18 assists).

Ederson and Haaland slam these records

As per Opta, Ederson has won 150 of his 197 games in the Premier League, becoming the quickest player to reach 150 victories in the competition. He broke the record held by former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra (213). As per William Hill, Haaland is now the sixth overseas player to have scored 20+ goals in his debut Premier League season.