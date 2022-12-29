Sports

Australia thrash SA in 2nd Test: ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia thrash SA in 2nd Test: ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 29, 2022, 12:43 pm 4 min read

Australia seal the series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thrashed South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test to seal the three-match series 2-0. The Aussies have now further consolidated their top position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) rankings. Australia bettered their Points Percentage (PCT) from 76.92 to 78.57. SA have slipped to the fourth position. Their PCT reads 50. Here's the updated ICC WTC table.

How did the MCG Test pan out?

South Africa could only manage 189 while batting first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Cameron Green did the bulk of the damage, scalping his maiden Test five-for. The hosts, in reply, declared at 575/8 as David Warner (200) and Alex Carey (111) dazzled. Dean Elgar's men couldn't do much in their second outing either as they got bundled out for 204.

Australia are the front-runner for the WTC final

The Aussies stamped their 10th win in WTC 2021-23 to tally 132 points (L1 D3). Australia can seal a berth in the WTC final with a win in the final game of the series. In case, they lose to SA in the final Test, the Aussies would need at least a win and two draws in the four-match away Test series versus India.

Are SA still in the hunt?

South Africa, who have now slipped down to the fourth spot, recorded their sixth defeat in the concurrent cycle (W6). They are now at the mercy of the India-Australia series scoreline to progress to the summit clash. Besides this, they need to avoid a defeat in the final game and whitewash West Indies 2-0 at home in their last assignment in the cycle.

India standing solid in the second spot

India are occupying the second spot with eight wins (L4 D2). Their PCT reads 58.93 after the five-Test series. The home series against Australia would decide their fate. If Australia defeat SA in the final Test, all India would need is a series win by any margin. However, if SA sneaks a win and whitewashes WI, India would at least require two wins.

Can SL still qualify for the WTC final?

Sri Lanka (53.33) are placed third in the WTC standings. The Lankans have managed five wins, four losses, and a draw across five series. Their last assignment comprises a two-match away series against New Zealand next year. SL can reach a maximum PCT of 61.9. This will help India sail through to the final.

England conclude their WTC run on a high!

England had bettered their Points Percentage from 41.67 to 44.44 post the Multan Test, thereby replacing Pakistan at the fifth spot in the WTC standings. Notably, England snatched their 10th win in the 2021-23 cycle (L8 D4), further improving to 46.97. The Three Lions have also played their final series.

What about West Indies and Pakistan?

West Indies saw a dip in their PCT from 45 to 40.91 post the thrashing in the second Test against Australia. WI, who are seated sixth, have so far accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle. Pakistan (38.89), placed seventh, suffered a whitewash defeat to England. They have been knocked out of the WTC final race (W4 L6 D2).

New Zealand were long out from the WTC final race

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, are eighth after the whitewash to England. NZ (25.93) have claimed two wins, six losses, and a draw across four series. At the time of writing, the Kiwis are up against hosts Pakistan in the opener of the two-Test series in Karachi. The Black Caps will then host SL (two Tests) in March 2023.

New Zealand were long out from the WTC final race

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, are eighth after the whitewash to England. NZ (25.93) have claimed two wins, six losses, and a draw across four series. At the time of writing, the Kiwis are up against hosts Pakistan in the opener of the two-Test series in Karachi. The Black Caps will then host SL (two Tests) in March 2023.