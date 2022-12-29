Sports

Ligue 1 2022-23, Kylian Mbappe scores winner for PSG: Stats

Kylian Mbappe scored a 96th-minute penalty as Paris Saint-Germain overcame Strasbourg (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Kylian Mbappe scored a 96th-minute penalty as Paris Saint-Germain overcame Strasbourg 2-1 with Ligue 1 2022-23 season resuming. Notably, Mbappe rescued PSG, who had lost Neymar earlier on back of his two yellow cards. Marquinhos opened the scoring before netting an own goal to make it 1-1. Neymar was then sent off before Mbappe handed his side all three points. Here's more.

Mbappe maintains his scoring run

Mbappe netted his 13th goal in the ongoing Ligue 1 season. He also owns two assists. Across competitions, Mbappe has managed 20 goals and five assists for PSG this season. For the seventh successive season, he has managed 20-plus goals in a season. In 238 appearances for PSG, Mbappe has scored 191 goals, including 132 in Ligue 1. Overall, he has 148 league goals.

Contrasting records for Mbappe and Neymar

As per Opta, Mbappe (95 minutes and 40 seconds) has scored the latest goal for PSG in Ligue 1 since this data was available (2006-07). Neymar has received five red cards since his Ligue 1 debut in 2017-18, the joint-highest tally in this period.

Standings and match stats

Having played 16 Ligue 1 games this season, PSG are top of the pile with 44 points. PSG are yet to suffer a defeat (W14 D2). PSG have scored 45 goals, besides conceding 10. In terms of match stats, PSG had 71% ball possession. PSG clocked 10 attempts, including six shots on target.