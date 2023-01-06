Sports

ACC terms PCB Chairman's claims on Jay Shah 'baseless': Details

Written by V Shashank Jan 06, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Jay Shah has been serving as ACC President since January 2021 (Source: Twitter/@JayShah)

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has hit back at PCB Chairman Najam Sethi regarding his claims of ACC President Jay Shah 'unilaterally' decided the council cricketing calendar for the next two years. The news comes after Shah announced the 2023 and 2024 calendars on his Twitter handle on Thursday. Sethi's remarks have been termed 'baseless' in a statement issued by the ACC. Here's more.

ACC hits back at Sethi's sarcastic comments

The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022. Furthermore, it was shared with all the participating members individually, including the Pakistan Cricket Board, by email on December 22, 2022. No comments or modifications were received by PCB for the same. Taking into account the aforementioned, ACC termed Sethi's comments as baseless.

Sethi takes a dig at Shah

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

Why does this story matter?

Both BCCI and PCB have crossed swords regarding the Asia Cup. It started last year when Shah announced that the competition might be shifted to a neutral venue.

Ramiz Raja, then PCB chief, threatened to pull out of the ICC Cricket World Cup if India didn't turn up for the Asia Cup in Pakistan.

The 2023 edition will be held in a 50-over format.

India wants the Asia Cup to be shifted

As per reports, India wants the Asia Cup to be shifted to UAE due to the existing political relations with Pakistan. Pakistan has argued that if Australia, New Zealand, and England can tour here then why would it host an event in a neutral country.

Sri Lanka clinched the Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lifted the Asia Cup 2022, upsetting Pakistan in the final. 13 of the 15 Men's Asia Cup editions so far have been played in the ODI format. 2022 and 2016 witnessed the T20 versions. The Asia Cup 2023 will be a 50-over tournament featuring six teams: India, Pakistan, SL, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a qualifier.