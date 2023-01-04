Sports

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 04, 2023, 01:47 pm 3 min read

India won the opener by two runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After narrowly clinching the opening game, India are aiming to seal the deal in the second T20I of the three-match series versus Sri Lanka. The opener went right down to the wire as the Lankans fought valiantly while chasing 163. The hosts, however, eventually prevailed by two runs. Nevertheless, the Lankan team walked back with several positives. Here is the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the second T20I on Thursday (January 5). The venue boasts an average first innings total of 153 from three T20Is. Spinners have been a force to reckon with at the venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 27 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 18 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed eight matches. One match didn't have a result. Notably, the Lankans are yet to win a T20I series on Indian soil.

Can the Lankans bounce back?

Though India won the opener, they have several areas to focus on. Besides Ishan Kishan (37), none of the top-four batters could reach double figures. Deepak Hooda (41*) and Axar Patel (31*) rescued the hosts. Meanwhile, SL's top-order batters couldn't make any substantial contributions either. Dasun Shanaka (45) was their stand-out performer. Debutant Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik bowled fine spells for India.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Here are the key performers

Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged the most wickets in IND-SL duels (20). Shanaka is SL's leading run-getter in vs India in T20Is. He has compiled 351 runs in 20 games, striking at 131.95. Suryakumar accumulated 1,164 T20I runs in 31 T20Is last year, striking at 187.43. Mavi scalped a four-fer on his T20I debut. He returned with 4/22 in four overs.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Hardik Pandya (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Deepak Hooda, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Maheesh Theekshana Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Chamika Karunaratne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Maheesh Theekshana