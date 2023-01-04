Sports

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid earn round of 16 progression

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid earn round of 16 progression

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 04, 2023, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reached the Copa del Rey 2022-23 round of 16 (Source: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reached the Copa del Rey 2022-23 round of 16 after edging past fourth-tier Cacereno. A 69th-minute goal from Rodrygo saw Real claim a crucial win. Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made a host of changes from the side that beat Real Valladolid in La Liga. It was a crucial win for Los Blancos, who are second in La Liga 2022-23.

Real earn a crucial win

Real weren't at their best and that was seen in the match. Despite being far off from what they could offer, Los Blancos got the job done and kept a clean sheet. Fourth-tier Cacereno gave all they could but lacked finesse in front of the goal. Dani Ceballos played Rodrygo into space on the left flank and the forward did well thereafter.

Key records for Real

As per Opta, Real have kept a clean sheet in the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2020. Real ended a run of five games in terms of conceding in the competition. Real have lost just one of their last 25 games against teams from a lower division in the Copa del Rey (W20 D4), versus CD Alcoyano in January 2021.

Here are the results

Round of 32 results: Cacereno 0-1 Real, Espanyol 3-1 Celta Vigo, FC Cartagena 1-5 Villarreal, La Nucia 0-3 Valencia, Ad Cueta FC 1-0 Elche, Levante 3-2 Getafe, Sporting Gijon 2-0 Rayo Vallecano.