Shubman Gill slams his second ODI century: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 15, 2023, 03:43 pm 2 min read

Gill averages over 56 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill brought up his second ODI century in the third and final match of the series versus Sri Lanka. The Indian opener, who has been stellar in the 50-over format, played another fine knock and recorded his second fifty-plus score of the series. He ended up scoring 116 off 97 balls (14 fours, two sixes). Here are his stats.

Another fine knock from Gill

India were off to a flier after opting to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Gill were positive from the outset as they added 95 runs for the opening wicket. While the former perished for 42, Gill recorded a century stand (131) with Virat Kohli. He eventually fell prey to pacer Kasun Rajitha. Notably, Gill scored 70 in the opener.

A look at Gill's ODI numbers

Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019. The stylish batter has since amassed over 894 runs in 18 games at 59.6. Before the century in the third ODI, his last six scores in the format read 21, 70, 13, 45*, 50, and 49. It must be noted that Gill also owns four half-centuries in ODI cricket.

800-plus international runs in 2022

Gill racked up 816 runs in international cricket in 2022. He averaged a stellar 54.40 across 15 matches (100s: 2, 50s: 4). He amassed 638 runs in ODIs while averaging 70.88, hitting a ton and four fifties. Meanwhile, he aggregated 178 runs in Tests at 29.66. Notably, Gill ended his century wait in Tests with a maiden hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Successive PoS awards in ODIs

2022 was indeed a memorable year for Gill. He picked his second consecutive Player of the Series award in the tour of Zimbabwe after faring well against the West Indies. He averaged over 100 in each of the two ODI series (Zimbabwe: 122.50 and WI: 102.50). Gill also had a memorable stint in County cricket for Glamorgan: 92(148), 22(23), 11(34), and 119(139).

How has the innings pan out?

India, who are 2-0 up in the series, are eyeing a clean sweep in the final game. They couldn't have asked for a better start as their top-three batters came to the party. Besides Gill, Rohit scored 42 off 49 balls before falling prey to Chamika Karunaratne. Meanwhile, Kohli also breached the 50-run mark, pushing SL on the back foot even further.