Serie A 2022-23: Inter overcome Verona; Milan hold Lecce 2-2

Inter eked out a 1-0 win over Verona in a thrilling Serie A 2022-23 fixture at San Siro. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game as Inter registered their 12th win in the top-flight this season. Meanwhile, AC Milan came from behind to hold Lecce 2-2. Second-half strikes from Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria got them back in the game. Here's more.

Inter prevail against Verona

Inter took a third-minute lead, with Martinez latching onto Roberto Gagliardini's blocked shot before slotting home. Meanwhile, Verona hardly threatened and were rather kept quiet by Inter's sturdy defense. Post-half-time, Martinez added Inter's second with a lovely scooped finish, only for the effort to be ruled out due to a foul in the build-up. The Nerazzurri stayed put to pocked three points.

Contrasting records for Inter, Verona

As per Opta, Inter have won 12 home games in Serie A since April 2022, a joint record with Lens in Big-5 European Leagues. Verona have conceded at least one goal in their last 32 Serie A away games. Only Venezia (42 between 1999-2021) and Reggiana (34 between 1994-97) have a longer streak of consecutive away matches without a clean sheet in Serie A since 1994-95.

Martinez attains these numbers

As per Opta, Martinez has been involved in eight goals (G6 A2) in his last eight games as a starter in Serie A. Martinez scored his first goal against Verona at San Siro in Serie A. He has netted nine goals in 18 Serie A matches in 2022-23. Overall, he has 85 goals in 206 games for the club, including 67 in Serie A.

Milan stage an emphatic comeback against Lecce

A sloppy show by Milan led them to trail 0-2 at half-time. Theo Hernandez conceded an own goal after three minutes, while Federico Baschirotto doubled the hosts' lead in the 23rd minute. Reigning champions Milan turned the tides in the second half, with Portuguese forward Leao scoring off a rebound. Oliver Giroud then nodded to Calabria, who found the equalizer in the 70th minute.

Key records scripted by Milan

As per Opta, Leao has been involved in 13 goals (G8 A5) in 17 league appearances so far. It's five more than he did in his first 17 matches played in Serie A last season. Before the concluded game, AC Milan last drew a Serie A match after trailing by two goals against Parma on December 13, 2020.

Unwanted record for Hernandez

As per Opta, Hernandez's own goal is the first goal conceded by AC Milan within the first three minutes of play in Serie A since the one shipped on August 13, 2022, against Udinese.

A look at the Serie A standings

Napoli are seated atop with 47 points. Milan (38) are placed second (W11 D5 L2). Inter (37) occupy the fourth spot (W12 D1 L5). Meanwhile, Lecce (20) and relegation-facing Verona (9) are placed at the 12th and 19th spots, respectively.