-
Ibrahimovic set to miss Manchester United Europa League tieLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 01:43 pm
-
Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss the Europa League last 16 tie with Manchester United this month.
The 39-year-old striker suffered a thigh injury against AS Roma in their Serie A clash on Monday.
As per reports, Zlatan is set to sit out for at least three weeks due to the injury.
Here's more on the same.
-
-
Roma vs Milan
Zlatan was substituted in the 56th minute against Roma
-
Milan overcame Roma 2-1 in a crunch league encounter and are four points behind leaders Inter.
Franck Kessie put Milan ahead from the penalty spot after Davide Calabria was fouled by Federico Fazio.
Jordan Veretout equalized with a fine finish in the 50th minute.
Moments later, Zlatan was substituted to protect a groin injury.
Ante Rebic scored the winner for Milan two minutes later.
-
Goals
Zlatan has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season
-
Zlatan has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Milan this season. He has appeared in 22 matches so far.
Notably, the star forward has netted 14 goals in the Serie A 2020-21 season.
In an injury-hit campaign, Zlatan has shown his credentials when he has been on the pitch.
He has been heavily involved in helping Milan stay in the top two.
-
Absence
Zlatan's absence a blow for Milan against United
-
Zlatan's absence is a big blow for the Italian side against United in the Europa League.
The legendary forward had earlier played for Manchester United, scoring 29 goals in 53 games.
He also won three trophies with the English side.
Many fans would have hoped for a reunion here but that's not going to happen anymore.
-
United vs Milan
United-Milan duel promises to be a blockbuster affair
-
United, who reached the semi-finals last season, will be hoping to get the job done against Milan.
The two teams have had several top-notch duels in the Champions League earlier and we are braced for another massive two-legged affair.
Both teams are second in their respective domestic leagues this season.
This is a competition both United and Milan will believe that they can win.