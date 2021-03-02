Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss the Europa League last 16 tie with Manchester United this month. The 39-year-old striker suffered a thigh injury against AS Roma in their Serie A clash on Monday. As per reports, Zlatan is set to sit out for at least three weeks due to the injury. Here's more on the same.

Roma vs Milan Zlatan was substituted in the 56th minute against Roma

Milan overcame Roma 2-1 in a crunch league encounter and are four points behind leaders Inter. Franck Kessie put Milan ahead from the penalty spot after Davide Calabria was fouled by Federico Fazio. Jordan Veretout equalized with a fine finish in the 50th minute. Moments later, Zlatan was substituted to protect a groin injury. Ante Rebic scored the winner for Milan two minutes later.

Goals Zlatan has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season

Zlatan has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Milan this season. He has appeared in 22 matches so far. Notably, the star forward has netted 14 goals in the Serie A 2020-21 season. In an injury-hit campaign, Zlatan has shown his credentials when he has been on the pitch. He has been heavily involved in helping Milan stay in the top two.

Absence Zlatan's absence a blow for Milan against United

Zlatan's absence is a big blow for the Italian side against United in the Europa League. The legendary forward had earlier played for Manchester United, scoring 29 goals in 53 games. He also won three trophies with the English side. Many fans would have hoped for a reunion here but that's not going to happen anymore.

United vs Milan United-Milan duel promises to be a blockbuster affair