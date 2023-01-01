Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Aston Villa stun Tottenham 2-0: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Aston Villa stun Tottenham 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 01, 2023, 10:56 pm 2 min read

Aston Villa stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Aston Villa stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz scored a goal each in the second half to help their team gain valuable three points. Pressure will now be looming large on Antonio Conte, whose side has won two of its past seven matches. Here's more.

A major win for Emery's Villa

Villa have shown plenty of improvement under Unai Emery and this was a massive result. Hugo Lloris was guilty in the 50th minute, spilling Luiz's long-range effort which saw Ollie Watkins square the rebound for Buendia to slam home. Luiz was instrumental again as he slid a pass to John McGinn before receiving the return and chipping the ball past Lloris.

Contrasting records for Villa and Spurs

Emery has won three of his first four Premier League games as Villa's manager. As per Opta, he has become the first Villa boss to win his first two away league games in charge since John Gregory (March 1998). Tottenham have conceded at least twice in each of their last seven PL games, their longest run in league matches since November 1988 (8).

Unwanted record for Spurs

As per Opta, Spurs players have made a combined five errors leading to opposition goals in this season's Premier League, at least two more than any other side, with goalkeeper Lloris responsible for three of those five.

Match stats and standings

Spurs are fifth with 30 points from 17 games, losing their fifth game this season. Spurs have now conceded 25 goals in the PL 2022-23 season. Villa are 12th, racing to 21 points from 17 games (W6). Spurs had 59% of the ball but mustered only six attempts. Villa had 13 shots with 4 being on target.