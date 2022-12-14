Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals, France vs Morocco: Statistical preview

Written by V Shashank Dec 14, 2022, 01:11 pm 3 min read

France have been unbeaten so far against Morocco (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Heavyweights France will lock horns with Morocco in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 15 (12:30 AM IST). Reigning champions France seek their third World Cup honor. Meanwhile, Morocco started as the dark horse in the 2022 edition. Walid Regragui's men have shown a clutch gene like no other to stay unbeaten in Qatar. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at their head-to-head record

France have never lost a game against Morocco, with all five of their meeting in international friendlies (W3 D2). Both teams played out a 2-2 draw in their last meeting in Saint-Denis in November 2007.

France's seventh WC semi-final appearance

France will play their seventh World Cup semi-final. They were eliminated in each of their first three attempts in the semi-finals (1958, 1982, and 1986). Interestingly, they have won each of their last three matches at this stage (1998, 2006, and 2018). France ended up winning the tournament in 1998 and 2018.

France eye glory over Morocco

France have alternated between a win and loss in their six World Cup meetings with African nations, losing 1-0 against Tunisia in the group stage in Qatar. No team has ever lost against two different African sides in the same World Cup before.

France's indomitable run in 2022 WC

France dealt an emphatic 4-1 win to Australia in their opening fixture. Kylian Mbappe's second-half brace helped the 2018 winners beat Denmark 2-1. Didier Deschamps' men then suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat to Tunisia but found the top spot in Group D standings. Mbappe starred once again as France downed Poland 3-1 in R16. France prevailed 2-1 against England to reach the semis.

Mbappe, Giroud eye these numbers

Mbappe has raced to nine goals in the FIFA World Cup, including five in the 2022 edition. He is one shy of equaling England's Gary Linekar, and Germany's Thomas Muller. Olivier Giroud has scored five goals for France in the World Cup. He needs one more to become their joint-third-highest scorer in the tournament alongside Thierry Henry.

Morocco have thrived at the biggest stage

Under Regragui, Morocco have turned up as a side to beat in Qatar. Morocco held Croatia to a 0-0 draw, before commanding a 2-0 win over Belgium. The Atlas Lions overcame Canada 2-1 to finish atop Group F standings. Morocco pulled one of the biggest WC upsets by knocking out Spain in R16 via a penalty shoot-out. Morocco stunned Portugal to enter the semis.

Morocco on the cusp of scripting history

Morocco can become the first African nation to reach the World Cup final. It's already the best run by an African side in the competition's history. No opposition player has scored against Morocco so far at the 2022 WC, with the only one they conceded coming via an own goal in the 2-1 win against Canada in the group stage.

Can Morocco win it all?

Morocco have kept four clean sheets so far in Qatar. Notably, the last two sides to record five clean sheets in a single edition of the WC went on to lift the trophy (Italy 2006 and Spain 2010).

En-Nesyri and Ziyech have been class acts in Qatar

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri (3) is now the record scorer for Morocco in the World Cup. He attained the feat in Morocco's 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals. As per Squawka, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is the only Moroccan player to score and assist in the 2022 WC, attempting more shots and creating more chances than any other team-mate.