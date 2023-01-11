Sports

Dewald Brevis smashes his second T20 fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 11, 2023, 02:25 pm 3 min read

The inaugural edition of the SA20 is underway and the opening clash saw MI Cape Town thrash Paarl Royals by eight wickets. It was indeed a comprehensive win for the Cape Town-based team as they chased down 143 with 27 balls to spare. Rising batting sensation Dewald Brevis starred for MI, scoring an unbeaten 41-ball 70 (4 fours, 5 sixes). Here are his stats.

'Baby AB' lights up Newlands

Brevis, who is hailed as 'Baby AB de Villiers', opened the batting alongside Ryan Rickelton. The duo gave Royals bowlers a hard time, stitching 90 runs for the opening wicket. While Rickelton perished for 42, Brevis remained unbeaten till the end as MI crossed the line without much hassle. The 19-year-old was also named the Player of the Match.

How has Brevis fared in T20s?

Brevis has made a sensational start to his T20 career and many are backing him to go a long way. Playing for South Africa Under 19s, Brevis debuted against Easterns in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22. He has so far smashed 890 runs in 35 T20s at 29.66. His strike rate is over 150 (152.13). The tally includes two fifties and a hundred.

Joint-third-highest score in T20 cricket

Notably, Brevis owns the joint-third-highest score in T20 cricket, having smashed a 57-ball 162 against Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. Playing for Titans, the youngster slammed 13 sixes during his knock, the most by any batter in a T20 inning in South Africa. Brevis breached the 150-run mark in his 52nd delivery, the fastest by any cricketer in T20s.

Brevis plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Meanwhile, Brevis plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise bought him for Rs. 3 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Johannesburg-born slapped a 19-ball 29 on his debut against KKR. Overall, he has compiled 161 runs across seven innings, striking at a mammoth rate of 142.47. His scores read 29, 8, 49, 31, 4, 3, and 37.

ICC U-19 WC: Brevis announces his arrival

Brevis finished the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup as the highest run-getter. He smashed 506 runs from six matches at an incredible average of 84.33. Brevis was the only player in this year's tournament to have scored over 500 runs. Pakistan's Haseebullah Khan followed him with 380 runs in his kitty. Brevis, who bowls leg-spin, also took seven wickets in the tournament at 28.57.

Magnificent return for Jofra Archer

Playing his first professional game in nearly 18 months, Jofra Archer was also pivotal to MI's win. The England speedster breathed fire with the ball and returned with 3/27 in four overs (one maiden). His brilliance helped MI restrict the Royals to a mediocre total. Meanwhile, Olly Stone also took two wickets for MI. Duan Jansen dismissed one batter.

