AUS vs SA, Test series: Smith, Cummins dominate the show

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 08, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Australia clinched the series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia and South Africa saw the third Test end in a draw as the hosts sealed an emphatic 2-0 series win. Hosts Australia were too good throughout the series with both bat and ball to outplay the Proteas. Several players stood up during the series and the likes of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins deserve special mention. Here we decode their stats.

Why does this story matter?

Smith continued from where he left off versus the West Indies. After a quiet show in Brisbane, Smith helped the Aussies with a crucial 85 in the second match and then followed it up with a century in Sydney.

With the ball, Cummins was consistent as ever. He ended the series with the highest number of wickets, leading his side from the front.

Smith showcases his mettle with the willow

Smith amassed scores of 36, 6, 85, and 104 in the series. He finished as the top run-scorer with 231 runs at an average of 57.75. Notably, Smith raced to 8,647 runs in the format at 60.89. He hammered his 37th fifty in the second match and compiled his 30th century in the Sydney encounter.

Records scripted by Smith in terms of runs

With his 104 in Sydney, Smith surpassed former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke in terms of runs for the Aussies (8,643). Smith is now the 4th-highest scorer for Australia in the longest format. He also went past former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden (8,625) in terms of runs. During the series, he also eclipsed Virender Sehwag (8,586) and Sir Viv Richards (8,540).

30th century for Smith

With his 30th century, Smith overcame Sir Don Bradman (29). Among Australians, only Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of him in this regard. Meanwhile, Smith also matched the tally of Shivnarine Chanderpaul (30) in terms of tons.

Cummins excels with 12 scalps

Cummins finished the series with 12 scalps at just 16.92. He ended up as the top wicket-taker. He started the series with seven scalps in Brisbane, including a fifer. After just one wicket in Melbourne, Cummins bounced back with 4 scalps at the SCG. He has raced to 214 scalps at 21.25. He also registered his 8th fifer in the format.

Other players who impressed

Australia's Travis Head was supreme and finished with 213 runs at 53.25. He was the second-highest run-scorer. Head scored a fifty in each of the three matches. His scores read 92, 0, 51, and 70. Head now has 2,126 runs at 45.23. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon finished with 10 scalps at 26.20. He now has 460 scalps at 31.66.