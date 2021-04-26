COVID-19: Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund

In a major development, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has contributed $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund in the fight against COVID-19.

Cummins, who is presently featuring in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders, tweeted about the same.

The 27-year-old announced that his donation is aimed at increasing oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

"There's been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it's appropriate for IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," wrote Cummins.

IPL 2021: Several players have left the bio-bubbles

Several overseas players are leaving the IPL bio-bubbles as the COVID-19 crisis continues to proliferate in India.

Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are the latest ones to follow the suit after Andrew Tye headed back.

On Sunday, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced that he will be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season to standby his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.