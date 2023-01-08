Sports

Serie A 2022-23: Monza hold Inter 2-2; Juventus beat Udinese

Inter Milan conceded an own goal in the injury time to be held 2-2 by Monza in Serie A 2022-23. Matteo Darmian's close-range shot put Inter 1-0 up. Monza, however, leveled the next minute through Patrick Ciurria. Lautaro Martinez added Inter's second. Later, Denzel Dumfries' error cost Inter valuable points. Meanwhile, Juventus eked out a 1-0 win over Udinese. Here's more.

Monza hold Inter 2-2

Darmian's perfectly-timed finish off a late run put Inter in an advantage. The lead, however, didn't last as Ciurria's curler drew parity. Martinez soon dispossessed Pablo Mari to go 2-1 up. Inter almost sealed the game through a late header, but the goal was denied after a foul on Mari in the area. Monza flooded into Inter's box to fetch an injury-time equalizer.

Martinez attains these numbers

As per Opta, Martínez has been involved in 11 goals in Serie A in 2022-23 (G8 A3), the joint-most alongside Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He has also been involved in seven goals in his last seven games started in Serie A (G5 A2).

Juventus beat Udinese 1-0

Udinese lacked the fire in the attacking third, with only two shots on target against a cautious Juventus. A timely stop from Marco Silvestri denied Juventus a lead post-half-time. The Old Lady, however, found an opening in the 86th minute as Federico Chiesa set up Danilo for a close-range finish. Juventus ended up securing their eighth consecutive win in Serie A 2022-23.

Distinguishable records for Juventus

As per Opta, Juventus have kept 12 clean sheets after their first 17 games in Serie A this season. Notably, only one side had recorded a higher such tally at this stage in the history of the competition: Cagliari in 1966-67 (13). Juventus have scored six goals after the 85th minute in Serie A 2022-23, more than any other side.

Juventus have been unstoppable in Serie A 2022-23

Juventus have now won eight successive games without conceding a goal in Serie A. They last had a similar run under Allegri in March 2018 (9 matches).

A look at the Serie A 2022-23 standings

Napoli are comfortable atop the Serie A table with 41 points. Juventus (37) trail them at the second spot (W11 D4 L2). Inter (34) are placed fourth in the standings (W11 D1 L5). Udinese (25) are eighth-placed, while Monza (18) rank 14th.