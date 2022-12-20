Sports

FIFA Rankings: Brazil ahead of World Cup 2022 winners Argentina

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 20, 2022, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Brazil are at the top of the latest FIFA Rankings, despite bowing out of the 2022 World Cup in the quarter-finals stage. Meanwhile, World Cup winners Argentina are placed second. Argentina won four games, lost one to Saudi Arabia, and were twice victorious on penalties, including the final versus France on Sunday. France, Belgium, and England follow suit. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

As per ESPN, Argentina couldn't dispose of Brazil at the top because penalty shoot-out successes are worth far fewer ranking points than regulation-time wins.

If either Argentina or France would have won in regulation time, they could have displaced Brazil.

Both Argentina and France have gained one place each to move up. Notably, Argentina had earlier beaten Brazil in the Copa America final.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022

The best FIFA World Cup final in the history of the game was decided by penalties as Argentina prevailed over France. The final of the 2022 edition between Argentina and France saw the latter make a comeback on two occasions as the match finished 3-3 at extra time. Lionel Messi scored a brace as Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick. Argentina won 4-2 on penalties.

A look at the FIFA Rankings

1. Brazil 2. Argentina 3. France 4. Belgium 5. England 6. Netherlands 7. Croatia 8. Italy 9. Portugal 10. Spain 11. Morocco 12. Switzerland 13. USA 14. Germany 15. Mexico 16. Uruguay 17. Colombia 18. Denmark 19. Senegal 20. Japan

Key details about top teams

Croatia's third-place finish at the World Cup saw them as the biggest climbers into the top 10, moving up five places from 12th. Italy, who failed to qualify, dropped two spots to eighth. Portugal remain ninth, with Spain dropping down three places to 10th. Belgium slid down two places to fourth after failing to progress from the group stage.