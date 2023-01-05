Sports

16-member Pakistan squad announced for New Zealand ODIs: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 05:20 pm 2 min read

Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODIs versus New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODIs versus New Zealand. Babar Azam will lead the team which sees the return of Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, and Fakhar Zaman have been recalled. Uncapped players Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, and Usama Mir have been included. However, there's no place for Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, and Zahid Mehmood. Here's more.

PAK 16-member ODI squad for NZ series

PAK ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, and Usama Mir.

Key updates regarding Rauf and Shaheen

Haris Rauf has regained full fitness and is included. He was earlier injured in the first Test versus England in Rawalpindi. Pacer Shaheen Afridi will miss the series owing to an injury. Afridi has been given more time to recover following advice from the medical panel. According to PCB, Afridi is expected to return to competitive cricket next month in the Pakistan Super League.

Shadab misses out

Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan will be out of action after fracturing his right index finger in Australia last week. He has claimed 70 ODI scalps at 31.64.