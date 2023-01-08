Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Here is the statistical preview

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series. As India clinched the T20I leg 2-1, the Lankans would fight for redemption in the series. As the big names are back in the Indian camp, the hosts are firm favorites. However, the Dasun Shanaka-led SL can't be taken lightly either. Here's the statistical preview of the series.

Here is the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (93-57). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their last meeting in the format saw India beat SL 2-1 in an away series in 2021. On Indian soil, the two Asian nations last met way back in 2017. The Men in Blue clinched that series by 2-1 as well.

Sri Lanka's record in India

The Lankans have had a hard time dealing India in India in the 50-over format. Overall, SL have just 12 wins in 51 ODIs against India on Indian soil. While the Men in Blue emerged winners 36 times, three games ended in a draw. Sri Lanka's last bilateral ODI series win in India was recorded back in 1997.

Who are the in-form players?

SL opener Pathum Nissanka was on a roll last year, having smashed 491 runs in 11 ODIs at 49.1. For India, Shreyas Iyer was sensational in ODIs in 2022, accumulating 724 runs in 17 ODIs at 55.69. Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest ODI double-ton (126 balls) in his last assignment in the format. Mohammed Siraj scalped 24 wickets in 15 ODIs last year.

Approaching milestones for Indian players

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill is 313 shy of completing 1,000 runs in the ODI format. KL Rahul needs 240 runs to complete 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav requires three scalps to complete 200 international wickets. Suryakumar Yadav is 38 away from completing 2,000 runs at the international level. Axar Patel needs 114 runs to complete 1,000 international runs.

Approaching milestones for Sri Lankan players

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka is 14 short of completing 1,000 ODI runs. Avishka Fernando is also on the verge of completing 1,000 runs in the format. He is 36 shy of the milestone. All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva is 180 runs away from completing 5,000 runs at the international level. Charith Asalanka is 248 shy of completing 1,000 runs in the ODI format.