Jason Behrendorff becomes 7th bowler to claim 100 BBL scalps

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 11, 2023, 04:31 pm 1 min read

Behrendorff has played 81 BBL matches, racing to 101 scalps (Source: Twitter/@StarSportsIndia)

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff has become the seventh player in Big Bash League (BBL) history to claim 100 scalps. Behrendorff achieved the milestone on Wednesday, claiming 3/21 for Perth Scorchers against Brisbane Heat. His three-for helped Scorchers restrict Heat to 155/6 in 20 overs. Brisbane Heat are in a must-win situation, being placed second-last in the 8-team standings. Here's more.

101 scalps for Behrendorff in the BBL

Behrendorff has played 81 BBL matches, racing to 101 scalps at just 20.03. He has a sound economy rate of 6.90. Sean Abbott (141), Andrew Tye (135), Kane Richardson (126), B Dwarshuis (111), B Laughlin (111), and Adam Zampa (106) are the other six bowlers to have claimed 100-plus scalps in the competition's history. In nine games this season, he has 15 scalps.

Behrendorff joins an elite list

Behrendorff has become just the second bowler for Perth Scorchers to take 100-plus wickets. Tye leads the show with 133 scalps at 18.72. Tye claimed 1/38 versus Brisbane today, taking his tally to 17 scalps in the 2022-23 edition.

Behrendorff's tally in the 20-over format

Behrendorff has managed 132 scalps in the 20-over format, including seven for Australia in nine matches. He has an average of just over 22 and an economy rate under 7.50.