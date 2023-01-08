Sports

Elgar wants to continue as SA's Test captain: His stats

Elgar wants to continue as SA's Test captain: His stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 08, 2023, 06:20 pm 3 min read

Elgar has a 9-7 win-loss record as SA's Test captain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa lost their second successive Test series with Dean Elgar at the helm. Although SA drew the third Test against Australia at SCG, they lost the series by a 0-2 margin. Elgar himself encountered a poor run of form. Despite the criticisms hovering around his future as South African skipper, Elgar insists that he has the 'hunger' to continue leading them in Tests.

I still have the hunger and drive: Elgar

Elgar intends to continue leading SA in the whites. "I enjoy the pressure. If [I was] scoring runs now, it would have been a lot easier to say yes [I want to continue] but obviously you've got to go into it and ask yourself those questions and I have. I still have the hunger and drive, no doubt," said Elgar post the SCG Test.

Why does this story matter?

Elgar failed to get going on the Australia tour which made matters worse for the visitors.

His scores read 3, 2, 26, 0, 15, and 10. He was trapped thrice down the leg in six innings.

On top of that, he failed to inspire his side to a won in the entire series.

Elgar, however, doesn't intend to reflect on his performance straightaway.

SA played valiantly on Day 5 of the SCG Test

Elgar drew some positives from SA's campaign in the series against Australia. He took note of how the Proteas fought back on the final day of the SCG Test. Resuming from 149/6, the visitors ended up compiling 255 in the first innings, their highest score in nine innings. Besides, they were 106/2 at stumps after follow-on.

What's next for Elgar?

Elgar went unsold in the SA20 league auction held last year. He would be hoping to get some rhythm in the second half of the domestic four-day competition, starting February 12. He will enjoy the sidelines with vice-captain Temba Bavuma, who found no bidders as well in the SA20 auction. Opening batter Sarel Erwee and middle-order batter Khaya Zondo will accompany the duo.

Will there be a new-look South Africa in the Tests?

As per ESPNcricinfo, there's a possibility that SA may opt for a complete change in their Test structure given the outcome of the concluded series. Elgar, however, wishes to be a part of their Test future.

Elgar's performance as Test captain

Elgar has amassed a paltry 833 runs in 17 matches as SA's Test captain. He averages 26.87, with seven half-centuries (HS: 96* vs India). He has been dismissed for a duck thrice. At home, Elgar has aggregated 472 runs at 42.90 (50s: 5). His average drops to 18.05 away from home, where he has scored only 361 runs in 11 matches.

Elgar's captaincy numbers in Tests

Elgar has a 9-7 win-loss record as captain (Draws: 1). SA beat West Indies 2-0 in an away series in Elgar's first assignment as full-time captain. They made a comeback to beat India 2-1 at home. They drew the away series against New Zealand (1-1), followed by a 2-0 win versus Bangladesh. SA were beaten by England (1-2) before facing a drubbing from Australia.

Are SA still in the contention for WTC final?

With a Points Percentage of 48.72, SA occupy the fourth spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle (W6 L6 D1). They are at the mercy of the India-Australia series scoreline to progress to the summit clash. SA also need to whitewash West Indies 2-0 at home in their last assignment. Their chances of going through to the WTC final are slim.