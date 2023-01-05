Sports

Matthew Short's hundred sees Adelaide Strikers record highest-ever BBL chase

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Strikers have now registered the greatest-ever chase in the competition (Source: Twitter/@StrikersBBL)

Matthew Short scored a 59-ball 100* as Adelaide Strikers pulled off the highest-ever run-chase in Big Bash League (BBL) history. Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes posted a mammoth 229/4 in 20 overs. Englishman Zak Crawley scored 54*. In response, the Strikers won by seven scalps, getting 230/3 in 19.3 overs. Barring Short, veteran Chris Lynn scored a 29-ball 64. Here's more.

Record for Strikers as they upsurp Hurricane

Strikers have now registered the greatest-ever chase in the competition, bettering the previous record set by Hurricanes, who chased down Melbourne Renegades' 224/4 off the final ball in January 2017 (223/8). Before that, the Hurricanes themselves held the record of chasing Brisbane Heat's 209/3, getting to 210/3 in 19.2 overs back in December 2013.

Strikers post their best score in BBL history

The strikers posted their best score in BBL history (230/3). It's also the 3rd-highest score ever in the tournament's history behind Melbourne Stars' 272/2 versus Hurricanes in January 2022 and Sydney thunder's 232/5 versus Sydney Sixers in January 2021. Meanwhile, Hurricanes also posted their best total in the BBL, bettering the 223/8 in January 2017.

How did the match pan out?

Fifties from Ben McDermott (57) and Caleb Jewel (54) had Hurricanes off to a perfect start. From 88/0, the side was reduced to 140/4. Crawley and big-hitter Tim David (39*) helped the team post 229/4. Rashid Khan (0/25) was excellent for the Strikers. Short then took the game away with a solid ton. Lynn made his presence felt as well.

BBL: Maiden century for Short; Lynn shines

Lynn powered to his 26th BBL fifty, racing to 3,329 runs at 35.04. He hammered six fours and four sixes. Short belted 8 fours and 3 sixes at 169.49. He has raced to 1,272 runs at 24.00. Short registered his maiden BBL ton. Short and Lynn shared a 124-run stand for the second wicket.