Carolina Marin knocks India's PV Sindhu out of Malaysia Open

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 11, 2023, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Sindhu returned from an injury lay-off

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been knocked out of the 2023 Malaysia Open after losing to Spain's Carolina Marin. The Indian ace lost 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 against her long-time rival in the round of 32 match in Kuala Lumpur. Sindhu returned to action after an injury lay-off. She hadn't competed since August 2022, having suffered a stress fracture in her left ankle.

H2H: Marin 10-5 Sindhu

Marin won her 10th BWF match against Sindhu, improving her singles head-to-head record to 10-5. Interestingly, the Spaniard has won each of her last four matches against Sindhu (2023 Malaysia Open, 2021 Swiss Open, 2019 Indonesia Masters, and 2018 BWF World Championships). Meanwhile, Sindhu last defeated Marin at the 2018 Malaysia Open. Marin prevailed at the 2017 Singapore Open.

Sindhu missed several tournaments in 2022

In August 2022, Sindhu missed the Badminton World Championships. The 27-year-old sustained a stress fracture on her left foot during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Despite the pain, Sindhu willed herself to the gold medal in the women's singles final, besting Canada's Michelle Li (21-15, 21-13). However, the injury ruled Sindhu out of the other competitions that year.

Sindhu's form in 2022

Sindhu maintained a 46-12 win-loss record on the BWF tour in 2022. She won three titles last year - the Swiss Open, Syed Modi India International, and the Singapore Open. Prior to the Singapore Open, she was ousted in the quarters of the Malaysia Masters. She had also suffered a quarter-final exit at the Malaysia Open before that.

A look at Sindhu's career achievements

Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medalist (2016 and 2020). She has won five BWF World Championships medals (one gold, two silver, and two bronze). She claimed a silver at the Asian Games (2018). Sindhu is a three-time medalist at CWG (2014, 2018, 2022). She won a silver at the South Asian Games (2016) and a gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games (2011).