Sports

Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh, Bengal clinch opening duels

Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh, Bengal clinch opening duels

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 16, 2022, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Arjun Tendulkar scored a century on debut for Goa (Source: Twitter)

We are done and dusted with the opening games of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Day 4 of the matches saw some magnificent action between the willow and the red cherry. The likes of Himachal Pradesh and Bengal have made terrific starts to the season, recording thumping victories in their respective openers. Here we look at highlights from the final day.

Sikkim beat Manipur

Sikkim thrashed Manipur by eight wickets in the Plate-group match. It was a low-scoring affair as the Rangpo track constantly challenged the batters. Manipur could only manage 186 and 193 in their two outings. Sikkim, who mustered 220 in their first outing, comfortably chased down 160 to win the game. Manipur's Pheiroijam Singh's nine-fer was the highlight of the game.

Bengal topple Uttar Pradesh

Bengal have kick-started their campaign with a six-wicket triumph over Uttar Pradesh in Group A. UP posted 198 while batting first and Bengal could manage 169 in reply. The Eden Gardens track progressively became better for batting as UP slammed 227 in their second outing. Bengal then comfortably chased down 257. Young pacer Ishan Porel starred for Bengal, taking seven wickets in the game.

Himachal Pradesh thrash Haryana

In another Group-A affair, Himachal Pradesh beat Haryana by an innings and 88 runs. After bundling Haryana out for 46, HP declared at 487/4 thanks to centuries from openers Raghav Dhawan (182) and Prashant Chopra (137). Though Haryana tried to put up a fight, they could only manage 353 in their other outing. HP pacer Vaibhav Arora scalped five wickets in the contest.

Goa and Rajasthan play out a draw

The Group C contest between Goa and Rajasthan was a high-scoring affair that ended in a draw. Suyash Prabhudessai (212) and debutant Arjun Tendulkar (120) powered Goa to 547-9 (declared) while batting first. Rajasthan in reply managed 456. The game didn't witness third innings.

Maharashtra get better of Delhi

Maharashtra got the better of Delhi in the Group B contest in Pune. Manoj Ingale scalped a fifer as Delhi were bundled out for 191 while batting first Ashay Palkar's timely 100 powered Maharashtra to 324 in reply. Delhi responded strongly and managed 310 thanks to an 84 from Himmat Singh. However, chasing 178, Maharashtra comfortably crossed the line with nine wickets in hand.

A look at the other match results

Punjab and Chandigarh played out a draw. Gujarat vs Tripura and Goa vs Rajasthan also resulted in draws. Meghalaya pip Mizoram by two wickets in the Plate Group match. Uttarakhand thrashed Nagaland by 174 runs. The contest between Odisha and Baroda was drawn. The same was the result of the Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu duel. Jharkhand lost to Kerala by 85 runs.