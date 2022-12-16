Sports

Neeraj Chopra surpasses Bolt, becomes most written-about athlete in 2022

Dec 16, 2022

Neeraj Chopra won the Diamondd League Finals in September (Source: Twitter/@neeraj_chopra1)

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has usurped Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt to become the most written-about athlete in 2022. Neeraj, who won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beat the eight-time Olympic gold medalist with 812 articles written about him, as confirmed by World Athletics. Earlier this year, Neeraj became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Finals title. Here's more.

Neeraj leads the way!

Neeraj leads with a whopping 812 articles written about him in 2022. He ranks above Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah (751), world 100m champion Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce (698), and world 200m champion Shericka Jackson (679). Usain Bolt features on the list with 574 articles about him.

Bolt is going strong post-retirement

It's the first time in years that Bolt hasn't topped the list of most written-about athletes. The 36-year-old is still the world record holder in the 100m and 200m despite retiring in 2017. Bolt, who is an 11-time World Champion, has since played an invaluable role in popularising the sport.

Neeraj is enjoying a sensational form

Neeraj won the gold at Athletics Central North West League Meeting in 2020. In 2021, he won gold at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa. He won gold at Folksam Grand Prix before a bronze at Kuortane Games and Olympic gold. In 2022, he claimed silver at Paavo Nurmi Games. He won silver at Diamond League and World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj scripts history in Diamond League Finals

In September, Neeraj won the coveted Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, Switzerland. He became the first Indian to do so. He aced the Diamond League 2022 with a throw of 88.44m. Notably, Neeraj became an Olympic gold winner, silver medallist at the World Athletics Championships, and Diamond League champion, all within 13 months.

Neeraj shone at the World Athletics Championships

Back in July, Neeraj clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (men's javelin throw final). The 24-year-old finished second with a best throw of 88.13m. Meanwhile, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal (90.54m). Neeraj became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003).