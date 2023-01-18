Sports

Shubman Gill smashes second successive ODI century, completes 1,000 runs

Jan 18, 2023

Extending his purple patch in 50-over cricket, Shubman Gill brought up his second successive ODI century. The young opener accomplished the milestone in the series opener versus New Zealand. The dasher batted aggressively and brought up his ton off just 87 deliveries. Notably, Gill also became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs. Here we look at his stats.

Another fine knock from Gill

India won the toss and opted to bat in Hyderabad. They got off to a brilliant start as Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (34) added 60 runs for the first wicket. Though Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan's early departure did shift the momentum toward NZ's favor, Gill continued to bat well at one end. He completed his fifty with a six, off 52 balls.

Second-fastest batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Meanwhile, Gill, as mentioned, has become the second-fastest batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He accomplished the milestone in his 19th innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Third ODI century in 19 ODI innings

As mentioned, this was Gill's third ton in just 19 ODI innings. Among Indians, only Dhawan had completed three tons in the format in lesser innings (17). The latter accomplished the milestone in the year 2013.

A look at Gill's ODI numbers

Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019. The stylish batter has since amassed runs for fun at a 60-plus average. Before the century in the series opener, his last seven scores in the format read 116, 21, 70, 13, 45*, 50, and 49. It must be noted that Gill also owns five half-centuries in ODI cricket.

800-plus international runs in 2022

Gill racked up 816 runs in international cricket in 2022. He averaged a stellar 54.40 across 15 matches (100s: 2, 50s: 4). He amassed 638 runs in ODIs while averaging 70.88, hitting a ton and four fifties. Meanwhile, he aggregated 178 runs in Tests at 29.66. Notably, Gill ended his century wait in Tests with a maiden hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Most ODI runs since 2022

Meanwhile, Gill now owns most ODI runs since the start of 2022, among full-member team batters. He has mustered over 900 runs in 16 games at a 70-plus average. Moreover, his strike rate has been over 106 in this period.