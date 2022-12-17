Sports

Nagaland register second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy in 41 years

Written by V Shashank Dec 17, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Nagaland were bowled out for 25 in the second innings (Source: Twitter/@Nagaland_CA)

Nagaland were bundled out for a paltry 25 in the second innings against Uttarakhand in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. It's the second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy in the last 41 years. Number nine batter Nagaho Chishi (10) was Nagaland's top scorer in what was a sorry show on offer. Nagaland eventually suffered a 174-run beating in their Elite Group A fixture. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Uttarakhand racked up 282 after opting to bat. Top-order batter Kunal Chandela (92) and Dikshanshu Negi (83) put up a valiant display. Nagaland then hammered 389, courtesy of a rip-roaring ton from Shrikant Mundhe (161). Uttarakhand compiled 306/7d, thereby setting a 200-run target. Nagaland lasted just over an hour to perish on 25. Spinners Mayank Mishra (5/4) and Swapnil Singh (4/21) helped the cause.

Fourth-lowest total in Ranji Trophy

As stated, Nagaland (25/10) recorded the second-lowest Ranji score in the last 41 years. It's also the fourth-lowest score in the history of Ranji Trophy, behind Hyderabad (21 vs Rajasthan in 2010-11), Southern Punjab (22 vs Northern India in 1934-35), Jammu and Kashmir (23 vs Delhi in 1960-61 and Haryana in 1977-78), and Sindh (23 vs Southern Punjab in 1938-39).

Six ducks in Nagaland's innings

Nagaland recorded an astonishing six ducks in their second innings against Uttarakhand. Chishi (10), opener Joshua Ozukum (7), Imliwati Lemtur (7), and skipper Hokaito Zhimomi (1) were among the runs. Chishi was the only batter to reach double digits.

Mayank, Swapnil overpower Nagaland

Slow left-arm orthodox Mayank pocketed figures worth 2/129 and 5/4 in the opening game for Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He now has 61 wickets in 16 FC matches at 21.81 (5WI: 4). Swapnil was his partner in crime as he grabbed figures of 5/47 and 4/21, thereby racing to 149 FC scalps at 30.34. He also scored 88* later on.