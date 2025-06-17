Despite the data breach, Zoomcar confirmed that there has been no material disruption to its operations.

The company has not yet commented on whether it has informed affected customers about this incident or if it has any information regarding the hacker involved in this data breach.

Founded in 2013, Zoomcar allows customers to rent cars on a monthly, weekly, daily, and hourly basis across 99 cities with over 25,000 cars and more than 10 million users.