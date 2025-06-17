Zoomcar data leak exposes personal details of 8.4M customers
What's the story
Zoomcar, a Bengaluru-based leading car rental service, has disclosed a significant data breach impacting approximately 8.4 million of its customers.
The compromised information includes names, phone numbers, addresses, car registration numbers, and email addresses.
This revelation was made in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9.
The company first detected unauthorized access to its data systems after some employees received suspicious messages from an unidentified source claiming unauthorized access to company data.
Response measures
Zoomcar activated its incident response plan upon discovering the breach
Upon discovering the breach, Zoomcar initiated its incident response plan.
The company implemented additional security measures across its cloud and internal networks, increased system monitoring, and reviewed access controls.
It is also collaborating with third-party cybersecurity experts to assist in the ongoing investigation into this breach.
Operational status
No material disruption to its operations
Despite the data breach, Zoomcar confirmed that there has been no material disruption to its operations.
The company has not yet commented on whether it has informed affected customers about this incident or if it has any information regarding the hacker involved in this data breach.
Founded in 2013, Zoomcar allows customers to rent cars on a monthly, weekly, daily, and hourly basis across 99 cities with over 25,000 cars and more than 10 million users.