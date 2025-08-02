'And Just Like That...' to end with Season 3

The HBO series And Just Like That... will conclude with its ongoing third season, showrunner Michael Patrick King announced on Friday. In a statement shared on Instagram , King revealed, "While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop." The finale will air on August 14, 2025.

Statement King revealed he delayed the announcement King's statement read, "And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end." He added, "Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12." He added that he delayed announcing this news so as not to "overshadow" the fun of watching this season.

Cast reactions Parker shared a video reel of Bradshaw Parker, who has played Carrie Bradshaw since 1998, shared a video reel of her character through the years. In a heartfelt caption, she wrote about how Bradshaw "devoted herself to hats, books, shoes, friends and the promise of a new day in her beloved city." Kristin Davis also expressed her sadness over the show's end on Instagram Stories, admitting, "I am profoundly sad." "I love our whole beautiful cast and crew...and to our loyal fans, we love you forever."