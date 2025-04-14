'The Last of Us' S02 premieres: Who is Abby?
What's the story
Finally, the much-anticipated second season of HBO's The Last of Us has premiered, diving fans five years deeper into the post-apocalyptic world.
The new season opens with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) settled in Jackson, but their past continues to haunt them.
A major character in the ensuing narrative is Abby, who is draped in mystery and intrigue.
Here's everything you need to know about her.
Character arc
Abby's quest for revenge in 'The Last of Us' S2
Abby's character is largely defined by her thirst for revenge. A member of the Fireflies, she still grieves the loss of her loved ones whom Joel killed while trying to save Ellie in the last season.
Over the years, Abby and her group have been looking for Joel. The first episode ends with her seemingly tracing him to Jackson, where he lives.
In this universe, the Fireflies are a rebel militia group, looking for a cure for the virus.
Game plot
Abby's backstory in 'The Last of Us' video game
In the video game adaptation of The Last of Us, players get a deeper insight into Abby's backstory. It is revealed that her father was a Fireflies member who was killed during Joel's attack.
The game opens with Abby hunting down Joel, and players later switch to playing as her character.
Now, it would be interesting to see what Abby does next.
Casting details
Kaitlyn Dever portrays Abby in 'The Last of Us' S2
Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby in The Last of Us second season.
Dever is known for her roles in popular films like Booksmart and Ticket to Paradise, and TV series such as Unbelievable and Dopesick. She also recently starred in the Netflix limited series Apple Cider Vinegar.
With such a diverse acting portfolio, she's a natural fit for the complex role of Abby.