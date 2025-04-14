What's the story

Finally, the much-anticipated second season of HBO's The Last of Us has premiered, diving fans five years deeper into the post-apocalyptic world.

The new season opens with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) settled in Jackson, but their past continues to haunt them.

A major character in the ensuing narrative is Abby, who is draped in mystery and intrigue.

Here's everything you need to know about her.