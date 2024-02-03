'Rocky' actor Carl Weathers has passed away aged 76 (Photo credit: Instagram/@officialslystallon, Instagram/@adamsandler)

Sylvester Stallone to Adam Sandler: Hollywood's tribute to Carl Weathers

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:12 pm Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Actor-director Carl Weathers's death has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The 76-year-old actor, who rose to fame for essaying Apollo Creed's role in the Rocky films, died on Thursday (local time). He passed away peacefully in his sleep, confirmed his family in a statement. Several colleagues of Weathers have expressed shock at his passing and paid their tributes to the late actor.

Sylvester Stallone

In a video tribute to his Rocky co-star, Sylvester Stallone said, "I'm so torn up, I can't even tell you." "I'm just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success — everything about it, I give him incredible credit and kudos," the actor said. He ended the message by saying, "Apollo, keep punching."

Adam Sandler

Weathers shared the screen space with Adam Sandler in 1996's film Happy Gilmore. "A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always," he wrote while sharing a series of pictures with Weathers. "Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him," Sandler added.

Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, and 'The Mandalorian' team

The Mandalorian team also paid their respects to Weathers. Actor Pedro Pascal wrote, "Words fail," in a tribute post. The show creator Jon Favreau called Weathers his "childhood hero," adding, "I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with." Director Robert Rodriguez, who also worked on the series with Weathers, wrote, "Will miss the great Carl Weathers."

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who worked with Weathers on the 1987 movie Predator, called him "a legend" in an Instagram post. "An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him — on set and off — was pure joy," he wrote.