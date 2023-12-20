Best Disney+ Hotstar shows of the year 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 12:24 pm Dec 20, 202312:24 pm

In the ever-expanding landscape of digital entertainment, Disney+ Hotstar has continued to captivate audiences with an array of compelling and diverse shows. As we step into the new year, have a look at our curated selection of the finest content produced in 2023. Each series promises to transport you to worlds filled with imagination, emotion, and sheer entertainment.

'Reservation Dogs' (2021-2023)

Reservation Dogs is a groundbreaking comedy series co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Set in rural Oklahoma, the show follows a group of Native American teenagers as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and aspire to leave their reservation. With a unique blend of humor, cultural authenticity, and poignant storytelling, it stands out as a refreshing and innovative addition to the television landscape.

'The Mandalorian' (2019- )

The Mandalorian is a space western set in the Star Wars universe, created by Jon Favreau. The series follows the enigmatic Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), as he navigates the galaxy's outer reaches. Tasked with protecting a mysterious child known as Grogu, he embarks on a quest filled with danger, intrigue, and encounters with iconic characters, crafting a visually stunning and immersive narrative.

'Snowfall' (2017-2023)

Snowfall is a gripping crime drama set against the backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic. The series delves into the intersecting lives of a young drug dealer, a Mexican wrestler, and a CIA operative. With its raw portrayal of the era's socio-political complexities, it unfolds a compelling narrative of power, struggle, and survival.

'Billions' (2016-2023)

The high-stakes drama series Billions peels back the layers of power, wealth, and corruption in the world of finance. Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, it revolves around the intense rivalry between hedge fund kingpin Bobby Axelrod and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades. As their worlds collide, the battle for dominance unfolds with intricate plots, moral dilemmas, and razor-sharp dialogue.

'American Horror Story' (2011- )

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is a horror anthology series. Each season offers a distinct and chilling tale, featuring a recurring ensemble cast in different roles. Known for its provocative themes, intricate plots, and surreal horror, it explores haunted houses, asylums, covens, and more, delivering a suspenseful and visually stunning experience that continually redefines the horror genre on television.