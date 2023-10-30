'Koffee With Karan' S08 welcomes Sunny-Bobby Deol as next guests

By Tanvi Gupta 01:16 pm Oct 30, 202301:16 pm

Sunny and Bobby Deol are returning to 'Koffee With Karan' after 18 years

The second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to air on Thursday, starring the charismatic siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. On Monday, host Karan Johar unveiled the new teaser that provided a glimpse into candid discussions about Sunny's recent hit Gadar 2, and conversations about their father Dharmendra's much-discussed kiss in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The teaser opens with Johar introducing the Deol brothers as the "legacy brothers" and characterizing them as "the unapologetic and unassuming Deol brothers." Then the discussion delves into the box office success of Sunny's film Gadar 2, which he describes as "organic." Discussing Dharmendra's kiss scene in Johar's recent film, Sunny nonchalantly stated, "My Dad can do whatever he likes, and he gets away with it."

Did you know Sunny has a teddy bear fetish?

Interestingly, Johar, in the new clip, spilled the beans about Sunny's surprising fondness for teddy bears. Yes, you heard that right! The host humorously remarked, "Who would know that a man who could potentially destroy a country with a hand pump can actually be into teddy bears." Fans of the actor, known for his on-screen alpha male persona, are now even more eagerly awaiting the second episode.

Instagram post A post shared by karanjohar on October 30, 2023 at 11:59 am IST

Deol brothers are back on the couch after 18 years

For those unaware, the Deol brothers are returning to the iconic couch after a whopping 18 years. Their first appearance on the show dates back to the debut season in 2005. Back then, Johar discussed Sunny's wild childhood antics and Bobby's past tiffs with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. For all the fans, new episodes of KWK 8 are released every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at Sunny, Bobby's upcoming projects

On October 2, Aamir Khan announced a collaboration with Sunny for his upcoming production, Lahore: 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Sunny also has Baap in his bag, a film featuring heavyweights like Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty. Meanwhile, Bobby is gearing up for his upcoming big project, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which is scheduled for release on December 1.